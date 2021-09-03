Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman” who was perhaps the most recognizable participant in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, is set to plead guilty Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Chansley, who roamed bare-chested through the Capitol during the chaotic day wearing face paint and a fur-lined horned helmet, had pleaded not guilty in late January to all six criminal charges brought against him by federal prosecutors.

More than seven months later, a plea agreement hearing was scheduled on Thursday to be held remotely the following morning before U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth, a Reagan appointee, at 11 a.m.

Court records did not specify what charge or charges Mr. Chansley planned to plead guilty to. The charges filed in January include felony counts of civil disorder and obstructing the work of Congress, among others.

“The path charted by Mr. Chansley since January 6 has been a process, one which has involved pain, depression, solitary confinement, introspection, recognition of mental health vulnerabilities, and a coming to grips with the need for more self-work,” defense lawyer Al Watkins said in a statement, CNN reported.

