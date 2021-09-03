Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman” who was perhaps the most recognizable participant in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Chansley, who roamed bare-chested through the Capitol during the chaotic day wearing face paint and a fur-lined, horned helmet, pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding.

The plea was entered during a remote hearing and accepted by District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth, a Reagan appointee. Chansley faces up to 20 years imprisonment when he is sentenced at a later date.

Federal prosecutors originally charged Chansley with six counts related to the Capitol riot. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges in late January before more recently reversing course.

Chansley can be seen in numerous photos and videos inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, when supporters of former President Trump breached the building as Congress certified the results of the 2020 election.

Hundreds of people have been arrested and charged with related federal crimes since Jan. 6, and federal prosecutors have secured more than 50 guilty pleas and counting over the last eight months.

By pleading guilty, Chansley acknowledged that he obstructed and impeded an official congressional proceeding by committing an act of civil disorder, threatening congressional officials, unlawfully remaining in a restricted building building without lawful authority and engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Chansley had been facing counts of civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Judge Lamberth has scheduled an in-person sentencing hearing for Chansley for Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

