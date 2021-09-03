President Biden on Friday pledged the full help of the federal government to assist the thousands of victims of Hurricane Ida, which wrought devastation across the Gulf Coast states.

Mr. Biden delivered his remarks from LaPlace, Louisiana, where he arrived earlier in the day to get a first-hand look at the destruction. Ida caused billions of dollars in damage and left more than 1 million people without power in the state.

During his remarks, Mr. Biden vowed that the full power of the federal government will be made available to help victims.

“I know you are hurting. I know you are hurting,” he said. “I want you to know we are going to be here for you.

“This isn’t about being a Democrat or a Republican. We’re Americans and we’ll get through this together.”

Mr. Biden toured LaPlace, greeting families whose homes were damaged by Ida.

He met with a family outside a house covered by a giant blue tarp and surrounded by downed trees. The president hugged family members and shook hands with an awestruck little girl and posed for a photo, according to a pool report.

Mr. Biden walked to another home where a giant uprooted tree sprawled across the lawn. He shook hands with a teenage boy and turned the street corner to hug a woman who showed him debris around her house.

In his remarks, Mr. Biden acknowledged their frustration at the slow recovery effort amid Louisiana’s heat and humidity.

“We are going to be working 24/7 with the energy companies … and we are deploying even more federal resources, including hundreds of generators and more to come to restore power as fast as we possibly can,” he said.

Mr. Biden met with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, and other local officials after he arrived.

Ida is the fifth most powerful hurricane to strike the United States, reaching shore in Louisiana on Sunday. Its path of destruction winded through the Northeastern United States, creating historic flooding and deaths in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

At least nine deaths were reported in Louisiana and another 46 in the Northeast.

