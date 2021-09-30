President Biden announced a new slate of judicial nominees on Thursday, touting the fact that the list includes Hispanic, Black and Asian-American jurists.

The White House called the 10 district court picks an example of the president making good on his vow to create a more diverse federal judiciary.

“These choices also continue to fulfill the President’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country — both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds,” read the White House statement.

The nominees include: Bridget Meehan Brennan, Charles Esque Fleming and David Augustin Ruiz for the Northern District of Ohio; Victoria Maria Calvert and Sara Elisabeth Geraghty for the Northern District of Georgia; John H. Chun, for the Western District of Washington; Samantha D. Elliott for the District of New Hampshire; Dale E. Ho for the Southern District of New York; and Linda Lopez and Jinsook Ohta for the Southern District of California.

Carrie Severino, chief counsel of the Judicial Crisis Network, took issue with Mr. Biden’s nomination of Mr. Ho, saying he’s an extremist.

“Dale Ho comes straight from the ranks of liberal dark money interests as the director of the ACLU Voting Rights project. Ho was nominated to help deliver the policy preferences of these dark money groups, and there is no doubt that he will do exactly that if confirmed,” she said.

Rakim Brooks, president of the Alliance for Justice, praised the new slate of nominees for being diverse — including touting Mr. Ho’s nomination.

“Our judiciary will be better equipped to live up to its promise of equal justice under law once voting rights champion Dale Ho and the others announced today are confirmed,” he said.

The president has nominated 53 federal judicial nominees since taking office in January.

So far, the Senate has confirmed 14 of his judges.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.