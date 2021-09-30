The Justice Department’s internal watchdog said Thursday the FBI failed to support claims it made in almost 200 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) applications to monitor American citizens.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a scathing report saying the FBI ignored its own Woods Procedure — the set of rules the bureau follows to ensure its applications for secret warrants are accurate.

Inspector general investigators uncovered at least 183 instances in which the Woods File — the documentation intended to back up the FBI‘s argument for surveillance — was missing, destroyed or incomplete.

“Given the FBI‘s reliance upon its Woods Procedure to help ensure the accuracy of its FISA applications, we believe the missing Woods File represents a significant lapse in FBI‘s management of its FISA program,” Mr. Horowitz wrote in his report.

The FBI‘s handling of warrants under the FISA has been under scrutiny since 2016, when it was revealed that the bureau sought a warrant to snoop on Carter Page, a Trump campaign official. That warrant was largely based on the now-discredited Steele dossier and included at least one piece of information fabricated by an FBI lawyer.

Mr. Horowitz blamed top brass for the failures, saying the lack of oversight “raises serious questions” about the applications themselves. That could lead to an infringement upon Americans’ civil liberties.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.