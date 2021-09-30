President Biden can’t catch a break these days.

In a surprise visit late Wednesday to the Congressional Baseball Game — an event held up as a kumbaya exercise in bitter Washington — he faced a chorus of boos from Republican fans behind the dugout.

Reporters traveling with the president said they heard a mix of cheers and boos as Mr. Biden entered Nationals Park, took selfies, signed baseballs and handed out Dove ice cream bars with the presidential seal on them as a bit of a sweetener as he corrals votes from Democrats split over his infrastructure and social-welfare plans.

He also chatted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic dugout.

When he moved to the Republican dugout in the third inning, he got hit with boos from nearby fans.

The U.S. Sun reports that Mr. Biden faced heat from the left among activists. They pushed for big-spending plans with banners reading: “Our lives are not a game, Pass 3.5T” and “Democrats don’t f—- this up.”

Supporters of former President Donald Trump held their own banner, reading: “Trump 2024 … Take America Back.”

Mr. Trump was booed at the Congressional Baseball Game in 2017, even though the event was billed as a bipartisan effort to lift up House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, who took the field after a mass shooting at the GOP practice nearly killed him.

Mr. Trump was also roundly booed during the 2019 World Series at Nationals Parks and faced cheers of “Lock him up.”

