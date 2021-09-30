President Biden signed into law Thursday evening a short-term funding bill that will keep the federal government open through early December and avert a shutdown just hours before the funding was ready to expire.

The stopgap bill, known as a continuing resolution passed in the Senate in a 65-35 bipartisan vote. It then cleared the House by a vote of 254 to 175.

Mr. Biden signed the bill into law in the Oval Office early Thursday evening ahead of the midnight deadline to avoid a shutdown.

In a statement, Mr. Biden thanked lawmakers in both chambers for their willingness to work together to reach an agreement.

“The passage of this bill reminds us that bipartisan work is possible and it gives us time to pass longer-term funding to keep our government running and delivering for the American people,” the statement said.

The bill gives lawmakers some breathing room to negotiate a full-year funding plan.

Funds for resettling Afghan refugees and hurricane relief were included in the stopgap measure.

Had the funding for the government expired, scores of federal workers would have been furloughed and federal services would have been disrupted or suspended.

