TUCSON, Ariz. — An Arizona grand jury has indicted a Tucson man accused of illegally registering to vote and casting a vote while he was an inmate at the Pima County jail, authorities said Thursday.

The indictment alleges 45-year-old Kenneth Russell Nelson falsely completed a voter registration form in 2018 indicating that he had not been convicted of a felony or that his rights had been restored.

It also alleges Nelson had previously been convicted of a felony offense and had not had his rights restored since a 2017 conviction.

Nelson reportedly voted in the 2018 primary and general elections and in the 2020 general election.

He was indicted on one count of false registration and three counts of illegal voting.

It was unclear Thursday if Nelson has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Nelson’s next court appearance is a Nov. 8 pretrial conference in Pima County Superior Court.

The case is being prosecuted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Election Integrity Unit.

