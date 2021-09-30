Being in the country illegally is no longer enough to earn deportation, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday, releasing new guidelines that limit who ICE can target for arrest and ouster from the country.

With Democrats in Congress trying to legalize most illegal immigrants, Mr. Mayorkas said he doesn’t want U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers going after them, saying that would be working at cross-purposes.

National security threats and those deemed a risk to public safety remain priorities, as is anyone who jumped the border after Nov. 1. That’s similar to the rules ICE had been operating under since interim guidance came out in February.

But Mr. Mayorkas changed the public safety category to a broader assessment of someone’s criminal history, telling officers that if anyone was hurt or weapons were used it weighs in favor of arrest, but if they have been in the U.S. a long time or ousting them would hurt their families that should weigh against arrest or deportation.

“For the first time, our guidelines will, in the pursuit of public safety, require an assessment of the individual and take into account the totality of the facts and circumstances,” the secretary said in a statement announcing the rules.

Under the law, ICE is supposed to try to deport those in the country without authorization, with some cases deemed mandatory based on the level of the criminal offense.

But given the reality of an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants in the U.S., decisions about targets have to be made, the Biden administration says it is using prosecutorial discretion to decide whom to target.

The Trump team also set priorities and said when it went after someone, it was because they had a criminal record. But ICE at the time also said anyone in the country illegally was subject to arrest and deportation.

Mr. Mayorkas’ new rules mark a break with that practice, effectively carving most illegal immigrants out of any danger of removal.

He said that’s particularly true at a time when illegal immigrants are working jobs during the COVID pandemic.

“As we strive to provide them with a path to status, we will not work in conflict by spending resources seeking to remove those who do not pose a threat and, in fact, make our nation stronger,” the secretary said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.