The Supreme Court announced Thursday it would hear a First Amendment challenge over flying a Christian flag on city property in Boston.

The legal battle began when the group Camp Constitution wanted to fly a Christian flag, displaying a Latin cross, in celebration of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day in 2017.

The city denied the application — its first denial since 2005 after reviewing 284 requests.

The reason, according to the city, was that it had not had religious banners flown on its flagpoles in the past. However, the city has flown “gay pride” flags.

Boston officials allow private groups to celebrate events and fly flags on City Hall’s flagpoles, making them a public forum. Groups have to get permission to unfurl their banners.

Lower courts ruled for the city. But on Thursday, the high court said it would review the Christian group’s lawsuit.

At least four justices voted to hear the case during the court‘s upcoming term, which kicks off next week.

The case is Shurtleff and Camp Constitution v. City of Boston.

