President Biden will visit New York and New Jersey next week to get a first-hand look at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ida, the White House said Saturday.

Mr. Biden on Tuesday will tour Manville, New Jersey, and Queens,New York — two areas hard hit by devastating floods as remnants of Ida stormed through the Northeast this week.

All told, there were 64 deaths across the country, including 49 in the Northeast. At least 25 people in New Jersey were killed because of the storm with at least six people still missing. Another 13 people died in New York City because of the storm.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter that he will be joining Mr. Biden on the tour.

Mr. Biden spoke with Mr. Murphy and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, on Thursday. Both governors declared states of emergency because of the storm, which caused major flooding and spawned tornadoes.

The president on Friday toured the destruction in Louisiana, where nearly a million residents still remain without power after Ida, a Category 4 storm, made landfall on Sunday.

Mr. Biden met with local officials, including Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat. He also surveyed storm damage and participated in an aerial briefing to survey the damage.

