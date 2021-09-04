NFL legend Herschel Walker‘s fledgling Senate bid is a little over a week old and he is already being cast as a political opportunist and damaged goods — and that’s by fellow Republicans.

Mr. Walker, a Heisman Trophy winner from the University of Georgia, entered the primary race as an odds-on favorite and quickly hit the buzzsaw from the state’s Republican establishment.

The situation is bringing back haunting memories from the 2020 special election where the knock-down, drag-out GOP primary fight between Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins that helped pave the way for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s rise.

“Right now the other Republicans in the race want to define Walker,” said David Johnson, a GOP strategist. “They want to define him as another carpetbagger and as someone with so much baggage that he can’t beat Warnock.”

His rivals have cast him as a relic of the past, and suggested the lack of campaign events the first week suggests the campaign is concerned about him going off script and shows he must have something to hide.

The Walker campaign said his critics are desperate to dent his image.

“Herschel is not a politician, and is not running a traditional campaign,” said Walker spokesperson Mallory Blount. “There are many on the left and the right who have seen Herschel‘s poll numbers and are trying their best to distract from his tremendous popularity with Georgia voters.”

“He‘s running for office not because he needs to but because he is frustrated with the direction of the country and can’t sit on the sidelines anymore,” she said.

The stakes in Georgia couldn’t be higher in 2022. Mr. Warnock’s pivotal win helped flip Senate control to the Democrats. Republicans need a net gain of just one seat next year to take back the Senate majority.

The good news for Republicans is that Georgia’s election calendar will be less compact than last year’s special election race, giving the eventual GOP nominee more time to hone their message and strategy for the general election.

Mr. Warnock will be defending the record he has compiled since taking the oath of office earlier this year. He is viewed as one of the more vulnerable Democrats.

Mr. Walker is the wild card in a GOP nomination race.

The other GOP candidates include Gary Black, the state agricultural commissioner; Latham Saddler, an Atlanta banking executive and former Navy SEAL officer; and Kelvin King, a small business owner and Air Force veteran from Atlanta.

Before he entered the race, news reports renewed questions about Mr. Walker‘s mental health, whether he exaggerated his business success, and his ex-wife’s accusations that Walker pointed a pistol at her head and said, “I’m going to blow your f’ing brains out.”

There also has been a consistent stream of chatter around the idea that the National Republican Senatorial Committee fears Mr. Walker is too flawed to win and is trying to recruit former Sen. David Perdue to run.

Mr. Walker’s critics say he’s a flawed candidate who has yet to engage with voters.

“They are running a Biden in the basement campaign and that means there is a problem with Herschel that his team does not want us to know about,” said Dan McLagan, a spokesman for the Black campaign. “Finding out after the primary would cost us the seat, and likely the Senate, and that would be an extinction-level event for America.”

He said, “Running for Senate isn’t signing autographs, it is about engaging and taking positions.”

Mr. Saddler dinged Mr. Walker when he entered the race, saying “This campaign isn’t about the glories of yesterday; it’s about our nation’s future.”

Mr. Walker has kept a low profile.

He has focused on fundraising and is planning to ratchet things up in late September when he strikes out on a listening tour across the state.

Nonetheless, Mr. Walker has a profile that could be hard to beat.

The Heisman Trophy winner remains a star in the eyes of voters across the state. Former President Donald Trump also has endorsed him, saying, “He was a great football player and will be an even better U.S. Senator — if that is even possible.”

Mr. Walker also has been open about his past struggles and diagnosis with dissociative identity disorder, which was previously known as multiple personality disorder.

In 2008, he released the book “Breaking Free: My Life with Dissociative Identity Disorder,” which political operatives have picked through.

A Public Policy Polling survey released this month showed Mr. Walker remains a beloved figure with 72% of Republican respondents giving him favorable marks, 7% unfavorable and 20% on the fence.

That served as the backdrop when he entered the race earlier this month in an announcement video that sought to humanize him and provide a glimpse of his political compass.

Mr. Walker reminded voters that he grew up in Wrightsville, Ga., shared footage of his stellar football career and blamed elected leaders for peddling “garbage” that has deepened political divisions along economic, racial and geographic lines

“I’m a conservative not because someone told me to be,” the 59-year-old said. “I’m a conservative because I believe in small government, a strong military, personal responsibility and making sure all people have the opportunity to pursue their dreams.”

“I’m a kid from a small town in Georgia who lived the American Dream, and I’m ready to fight to keep that dream alive for you too,” he said.

Mr. Black has assumed the attack dog role in the race, casting Mr. Walker as a carpetbagger in ads and reminding voters that he has been living in Texas for decades.

“If my old schoolmate from UGA wants to join the conversation here in Georgia, I welcome hearing his ideas,” Mr. Black said in a statement. “But it takes more than pretending to change your car tags. Move here, pay taxes here, register and vote in some elections and learn what Georgians have on their minds.”

He piled on additional criticism last week, saying “This election is too important for an experiment” and saying “Trusted experience is the key.”

Mr. Black has scored endorsements from former Gov. Nathan Deal, Mr. Collins and other elected leaders in the state, including Public Service Commissioner Bubba McDonald.

“I bleed Georgia football red but I’m for Black all the way,” Mr. McDonald said at a campaign event over the weekend, delivering a slight dig against Mr. Walker.

Mr. Walker has pushed back on social media.

“I’ve been in the race for barely a week and am already being attacked,” Mr. Walker said on Twitter this week. “We shouldn’t be surprised. I LOVE GEORGIA and this country too much to stay out of the fight!!”

Jay Williams, a GOP strategist, said there is a chance that Mr. Walker’s initial fundraising haul is so big that it scares away his rivals.

“If he is running a good credible campaign it is going to be very difficult to beat him up and make those hits stick, and [if he raises a ton of money] there is going to be a lot of pressure on his rivals from Republicans to keep their mouths shut,” Mr. Williams said

Charles S. Bullock III, a political science professor at the University of Georgia, said that if the election were held today Mr. Walker would win, but he still faces plenty of challenges as a political newcomer.

“Older folks, people who were ten years old or older when he played football, they know who Herschel is and if they are Georgia [football] fans they think he walked on water,” Mr. Bullock said. “But since then there are basically two generations of people that have been born since then and over 2 million people who moved into the state who have no ties to Herschel.”

“Walker’s popularity may have been the highest the day he announced, and as time goes on he might make some rookie mistakes,” he said.

