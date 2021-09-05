Democrats are renewing their calls to abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court after justices allowed a Texas ban on most abortions to stand.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said Sunday the decision is yet another reason to scrap the 60-vote threshold for ending debate and voting on legislation in the Senate.

“I believe we should abolish the filibuster,” Ms. Klobuchar said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I do not believe an archaic rule should be used to allow us to put our heads in the sand — to use Justice [Sonia] Sotomayor’s words — and not take action on the important issues, the challenges facing our country right now.”

Ms. Klobuchar said, “We will just get nowhere with this filibuster in place.”

The Supreme Court divided 5-4 Wednesday, leaving a Texas ban on abortion after six weeks in place as litigation challenging the law plays out in the lower courts.

Democrats warned on the campaign trail last year that the high court’s conservative majority could end up nixing Roe v. Wade, and are concerned the decision moves things in that direction. The landmark 1973 ruling made abortion a constitutional right.

The Supreme Court’s decision last week has intensified a polarizing debate over abortion rights, and opened the door to the prospect of the Texas law becoming a blueprint for other conservative-leaning states.

It also has reignited calls from liberal lawmakers for Congress to “pack” the Supreme Court to change the political makeup.

The law at issue prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks of gestation.

Abortion providers challenged the law on an emergency appeal at the Supreme Court this week, arguing that most women do not even know they are pregnant at that time.

The legislation allows private citizens — not government officials — to sue abortion providers for violating the ban.

Democrats said they are looking for ways to respond and said they “hope” the ruling doesn’t foreshadow the end of Roe v. Wade.

“I hope that is not the reality,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said Sunday on “State of the Union.” “We have the best lawyers at the Justice Department looking for legal remedies to protect women who are seeking to exercise their constitutional rights.”

Alex Swoyer contributed to this report.

