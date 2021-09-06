As the country got tough on illegal immigration over the years, Joseph R. Biden was there every step of the way.

He voted as a senator to stiffen laws against hiring illegal immigrants, to speed up deportations for border jumpers, to hire more Border Patrol agents and to build 700 miles of a double-tier border wall.

He also served as the sidekick to President Obama, who earned the nickname “Deporter-in-Chief” for his record-setting pace of removals of illegal immigrants.

Now in the White House, Mr. Biden has attempted to plant himself far to the left on immigration, calling for a chance at legalization for all illegal immigrants, attempting to slash deportations, halting border wall construction and puncturing the rest of the immigration enforcement framework erected by his predecessor.

Yet immigration activists still aren’t sold.

Erika Gutierrez, a Latino outreach coordinator, says the situation for immigrants has gotten “a little better” than they were under former President Donald Trump but she’s still not convinced Mr. Biden gets the issue.

“Right now, I see him as a good advocate,” Ms. Gutierrez said. “With all my heart, I hope he becomes a champion because that is what we need.”

Like much of Mr. Biden‘s politics, his thinking on immigration has changed dramatically over his nearly five decades in Washington — though he‘s never been a particularly committed warrior for either side.

Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, said Mr. Biden has been a “finger in the wind” politician on immigration, usually with an eye more on polling and votes than on his principles on the issue.

That’s how a man who bragged during his doomed 2008 presidential campaign about voting to build border fencing took the opposite approach in 2020, vowing to halt all wall construction no matter the cost or effect on illegal border crossings.

In the 1990s, Mr. Biden voted to impose new restrictions on legal immigrants taking public benefits, to make it tougher to hire illegal immigrants and to expand the immigration enforcement apparatus.

As president, he‘s moved in the opposite direction. He erased Trump-era policies to make legal immigrants prove their self-sufficiency and sought to handcuff the enforcement regime.

“I wasn’t sure what to feel about because of his previous career,” Ms. Gutierrez said. “He wasn’t very much in favor of immigration laws that supported people. To get the support he needed, his tendency to turn a little to the progressive side was a good thing.”

Even still, Ms. Gutierrez, who works at DelawareCan, an advocacy group in Mr. Biden‘s home state, said the president’s moves fall short of what he could do.

“I don’t feel that he is a champion because to be a champion you have to put your heart out there for the right reasons,” she said. “You have to see it with strong policy.”

The rollback of Trump-era policies drew applause from activists, and so have the president’s demands that Congress tackle a big legalization bill this year. The activists were particularly pleased that Mr. Biden said he wanted to see immigration included in his $3.5 trillion expansion of the social safety net that Democrats are now writing.

Mr. Biden and congressional Democrats plan to use a special Senate procedure to pass the massive spending without support from a single Republican.

Mr. Biden has not completely reversed course from the last administration.

He has not expunged the Trump-era coronavirus border shutdowns, either for legal traffic or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public health order, known as Title 42. The order gives the government authority to immediately send back many border jumpers.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the far-left liberal firebrand from New York, slammed Mr. Biden‘s approach, saying it is “wrong and it’s inhumane” and ignores the role the U.S. has played in destabilizing Latin American countries, spawning the waves of migration.

Mr. Biden, while curtailing arrests and deportations, also has not dismantled the detention network run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

That’s drawn protests, including demonstrators who interrupted the president’s 100th-day victory rally in Georgia by chanting “End Detention Now!”

A day later activists protesting the Democrats’ “broken promises to the immigrant community” were arrested outside The White House at a “Papers, not crumbs” rally.

Brenda Lopez Romero, an immigration attorney and chair of the Democratic Party in Gwinnett County, Georgia, said the Biden administration deserves credit for speeding up the processing of migrants at the border and changing the way Immigration and Customs Enforcement carries out its mission.

But she said activists are still waiting for Mr. Biden to deliver on campaign promises such as getting a legalization bill passed on Capitol Hill.

“There are a lot of changes that are visible and noticeable, but from the policy side, particularly the legislation side, I think immigration advocates are trying to push the Biden administration to do more,” she said. “I definitely think we are very much a work in progress with this administration as it relates to immigration.”

Mr. Biden‘s biggest foe on immigration has been the federal courts, where judges have halted his Inauguration Day deportation pause, enjoined his attempt to end the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy, blocked his effort to impose new limits on whom U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targets for arrest and deportation.

The courts also ordered him to stop accepting new DACA applications.

The trouble for Mr. Biden is that what he‘s done so far on immigration seems to have spurred an unprecedented wave of new illegal arrivals. This year is on pace to set a new record for border deaths, and the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl is flowing across the border.

Suffolk University released a national poll last month that found registered voters disapproved of Mr. Biden‘s handling of immigration by a 62% to 25% margin.

And a Harvard//Harris poll released this summer found that 55% of respondents wished Mr. Biden had left in place Trump-era policies that made it more difficult for illegal immigrants to enter the U.S.

Mr. Krikorian said those sorts of numbers could frighten Mr. Biden, leading him to limit his tilt to the left on immigration to try to prevent new political headwinds as his party prepares for the 2022 midterm elections.

What Mr. Biden has done already is bad enough, Mr. Krikorian said.

“He has de facto ended interior immigration enforcement,” Mr. Krikorian said. “At the border, he has essentially exempted minors and families from the immigration law. And the third thing I would point to is his proposed rule on asylum, which would radically expand asylum far beyond anything Congress envisioned and turn it into a kind of rubber stamp at the border for anyone who said the magic words of persecution.”

