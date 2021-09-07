The Justice Department released a report Tuesday that shows the death toll from 9/11 is still rising.

According to the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund‘s 20th Anniversary Report, more than 3,900 claims have been filed on behalf of those who have died, allegedly as a result of attack-related ailments, in the 20 years since the 2001 plane hijackings. That count is on top of the 2,974 killed on the day of the attacks.

The hijackers crashed four planes — two into the World Trade Centers, one into the Pentagon and one into a field in Pennsylvania — in the deadliest assault on U.S. soil in history, killing 2,750 in New York, 184 in the District and 40 in Pennsylvania.

Within two weeks of 9/11, Congress set up the VCF to help compensate those who were injured and the families of those killed in the attacks and the immediate aftermath.

Then-President George Bush signed off on the fund, saying the attacks would “not shut down our vital businesses or thwart our way of life.”

VCF initially closed in 2003 but was reopened by Congress in 2011 and the monetary benefits were expanded to those who responded to, cleaned up or lived near the attack sites. Then-President Barrack Obama reauthorized the VCF in 2015 and it was permanently authorized by Congress in 2019.

Since its establishment, the fund has received more than 67,000 claims and has awarded more than $8.9 billion to over 40,000 people. Nearly half of the recipients listed cancer as one of their eligible conditions.

A DOJ spokesperson said Tuesday that the VCF continues to receive claims at a “rapid” pace and it will be accepting submissions until 2090 “which basically means anyone who was alive at the time of the Sept. 11 attacks will be able to participate in the fund.”

The VCF estimates there are up to 650,000 people who were in areas affected by the attack.

The biggest challenge, the spokesperson said, is that there is “no way” to know how many people might get sick due to 9/11.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said Tuesday that “we must never forget those lost and injured” and “we must also address the suffering that continues.”

“While no amount of money can erase the losses our nation endured on that day and in the years since the [fund] is dedicated to providing compensation to those who continue to suffer as a result of the 9/11 attacks,” he said.

