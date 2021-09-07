ICE says there are 463 different jails that won’t cooperate with the federal government’s deportation detainer requests, and is blaming those jurisdictions for the agency’s inability to comply with a court order demanding transparency in whom the Biden administration is targeting for removal.

In addition to the complete sanctuary jails, there are 156 others that give only “limited cooperation” to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Marc A. Rapp, an assistant director for law enforcement systems and analysis, told a federal judge in Texas earlier this month.

That signals a major increase in sanctuaries over the last four years, as communities rushed to declare themselves sanctuaries as part of the resistance to President Trump’s immigration policies. In early 2017, ICE counted about 120 jurisdictions that refused cooperation.

The revelation about the number of sanctuaries came as part of a lawsuit the Biden administration is fighting over its attempt to reshape arrests and limit deportations of illegal immigrants.

The lawsuit, brought by Texas and Louisiana, argues the new policy has led to ICE canceling some detainer requests and forcing local prisons and jails to release illegal immigrant criminals who would otherwise have been deported.

Judge Drew Tipton has issued a preliminary injunction siding with the states, though his ruling has been stayed while an appeals court considers the matter.

Mr. Rapp, in his court filing, did not reveal a list of jurisdictions that are considered uncooperative. The Washington Times asked ICE to provide the list but the agency did not, nor did it provide data about how the number of sanctuaries has changed over time.

There is no official legal definition of sanctuaries, but the name is generally applied to entities that restrict their level of cooperation with Homeland Security.

The most severe sanctuaries bar immigration officers from non-public parts of their facilities, such as holding areas, and refuse communications, so ICE doesn’t know when illegal immigrants are being released.

Other less severe sanctuaries will communicate and cooperate on turning targets over to ICE upon release, but decline to honor ICE’s request that they be held for up to 48 hours for pickup by deportation officers.

Mr. Rapp, in his new filing, revealed that ICE has 96,689 active detainers on potential deportees that have been lodged since 2018. Detainers signify people the agency has asked that prisons and jails turn over for deportation rather than releasing them when their time is up.

Mr. Rapp says detainers are “merely requests,” and localities are free to refuse them. And more of them are doing so.

“Many state and local law enforcement agencies decline to notify ICE of an upcoming release, even when a detainer has been lodged,” Mr. Rapp said in his sworn declaration.

He offered the numbers as a way of explaining why ICE cannot comply with Judge Tipton’s request for data on targets that ICE doesn’t pick up.

“Absent clarification or modification of the court’s reporting requirements, I believe it is unlikely that ICE would be able to provide full and accurate reporting consistent with those requirements,” Mr. Rapp said.

But Jon Feere, who served as chief of staff at ICE during the Trump administration, said the agency is being obtuse in its protestations, which he said seem to miss the point of what the judge is looking for.

He said the agency should be able to report on how many people it has encountered in local prisons and jails that are deportable but which it has actively declined to take into custody.

“The Biden administration is effectively running its own, nationwide sanctuary policy and choosing to ignore the help of cooperative local law enforcement,” said Mr. Feere, who is now director of investigations at the Center for Immigration Studies.

Senators have revealed cases where ICE officers had wanted to collect sex offenders, but were blocked by higher-ups.

And Mr. Feere said he’d heard from one sheriff’s office that said it is struggling to get ICE to even put detainers on targets in the first place, forcing the release of methamphetamine dealers and domestic assault perpetrators back into their community.

Mr. Feere said local police and sheriff’s departments that are part of the 287(g) program flag people for ICE every day. He said that’s the kind of data the judge should seek “to get a sense of how much the Biden administration has gutted the nation’s immigration enforcement system.”

Analysts on both sides of the immigration debate say the numbers soared during the Trump administration as local politicians pushed to resist what they claimed was overzealous enforcement of immigration laws by the federal government.

Most targets for arrest had a criminal record of convictions or at least arrests, but resisting officials said the cases often involved lower-level crimes that they felt shouldn’t result in ouster from the country.

Under the Trump administration, ICE attempted, at the president’s orders, to release a public name-and-shame list of sanctuaries, but the effort was plagued with data problems and was quickly scratched.

The documents that ICE did release in the early-going showed about 120 sanctuaries in 2017.

