Afghanistan‘s Taliban leadership has announced a new “caretaker government” dominated by longtime members of the Islamist insurgency now in charge in Kabul.

The appointments raise further doubts about recent pledges by some senior Taliban officials that they would seek to form an “inclusive” government after having ousted the U.S.-backed Kabul government in a lightning offensive this summer.

The Biden administration and other Western governments have said the composition of Afghanistan‘s new leadership will play a critical role in deciding whether they will consider diplomatic recognition and the resumption of aid to a Taliban-dominated Afghanistan.

The delay in naming a new government — and the fact that Tuesday’s announcement covered only a temporary, caretaker regime — have sparked speculation that the Taliban are divided over the way forward and how much to temper the insurgency’s hard-line Islamist stances to attract international support.

The Pakistan-based News International, citing what it said were multiple sources, reported that Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who was foreign minister and deputy prime minister in the hard-line Taliban government that ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, will be the new head of state.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who gained international notice as the head of the Taliban negotiating team that struck a withdrawal deal with the Trump administration in early 2020, will be one of his top deputies.

The news reports listed no non-Taliban figures among the new leadership, even though some figures tied to the just-ousted government, including former President Hamid Karzai, had been in talks with the triumphant Taliban leadership in Kabul.

Two powerful posts are slated to go to sons of prominent leaders of the 20-year fight against U.S. and allied forces in Afghanistan, according to the Pakistani newspaper.

Mulla Yaqoob, son of the Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar, is in line to be the new defense minister, and Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the violent Haqqani network and son of the warlord Jalaluddin Haqqani, will be named interior minister.

The newspaper said Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzad, considered to be the lead spiritual authority for the Taliban movement, had endorsed Mullah Hasan’s selection to the top job.

