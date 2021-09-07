People who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 seem to be getting infected with alarming frequency, from Georgia Bulldog football players to people you might follow on social media, and this is driving talk of booster shots before waning protection against the virus grows into a crisis that fills hospitals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it knows of 12,908 hospitalizations or deaths among the 173 million people who’d been fully vaccinated as of Aug. 30, though it hasn’t been closely tracking mild or asymptomatic instances of these “breakthrough infections.”

Local health departments are trying to fill that gap and say the odds are still vastly in favor of people who get the shots. Available estimates show about 1 in 5,000 to 1 in 10,000 vaccinated persons will be infected on a given day, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

“The point about breakthrough cases to emphasize is that they are almost universally mild and do not require medical attention,” he said. “They are to be expected because vaccines are not bug zappers and they were designed to prevent serious disease, which they are doing tremendously.”

Washington state recently reported 21,757 COVID-19 cases among the 4.2 million Washingtonians who are fully vaccinated — or about 0.5%.

Officials in King County, which includes Seattle, said unvaccinated persons were seven times more likely than vaccinated persons to get infected and 49 times more likely to be hospitalized.

Yet persons hoping to avoid any infection at all, particularly if it forces them out of work or to sit out social events, are being challenged by the aggressive delta variant.

Unvaccinated persons were 10 times more likely than vaccinated persons to get infected before the delta hit and only five times more likely after it arrived, according to a study that tracked people in Los Angeles County from May to July.

The CDC has repeatedly said the COVID-19 vaccines are quite good but not perfect against the coronavirus and warn that as the percentage of vaccinated Americans increases, the proportion of infections classified as “breakthrough” will naturally rise.

Still, well-publicized reports of cases in vaccinated persons, particularly among pro and college athletes who are tested frequently, are complicating President Biden’s push to get shots in arms.

“I think there’s a perception issue and an expectation that when we said the vaccines were 95% effective, a lot of average persons thought, ‘That’s it, I don’t have to think of this at all,’” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University. “Then along came delta, and delta changes that equation. It’s better able to produce these mild, breakthrough infections than did the old alpha strain.”

A New York state study showed a decrease in protection against infection from 92% in May — relatively early in the rollout — to 80% in July. A national study of 14,000 nursing homes found protection against infection dropped from 75% in March, the pre-delta era, to 53% by Aug. 1.

Those figures alarmed the Biden administration, which is pushing regulators to bless a booster shot, or third dose, of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for people who completed their initial course up to eight months ago.

“Our anticipation is that if the trajectory that we are seeing continues, then we will likely see, in the future, an increase in breakthrough hospitalizations and breakthrough deaths. And that’s why we used our judgment” in recommending boosters, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recently told reporters.

Also, a mid-summer study from Cape Cod found some vaccinated persons who experience a breakthrough infection are able to transmit the virus as efficiently as an unvaccinated person in some instances.

The Provincetown study prompted federal officials to reverse earlier guidance and recommend that persons wear masks indoors in high-transmission areas, regardless of vaccination status.

The shifting data and the delta threat are having an impact on the American psyche, according to a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll found nearly half of adults — 47% — have a high to moderate fear of getting sick from COVID-19.

That’s up 18 percentage points from late June, even as the share of adults who are vaccinated gradually rose.

“Does anyone besides me feel that the messaging over the last month in the US has basically served to terrify the vaccinated and make unvaccinated eligible adults doubt the effectiveness of the vaccines?” Dr. Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, tweeted this month.

While some employers mandate the shots, federal officials have resorted to pleading with people to get vaccinated for both themselves and for others, highlighting studies that find vaccinated people are still less likely to get infected and spread it around than the unvaccinated.

A study from Los Angeles County found the incidence of infection among unvaccinated persons was 315.1 per 100,000 people in any given seven-day period from May 1 to July 25 compared to 63.8 per 100,000 incidence rate among fully vaccinated people.

Data from Singapore suggest vaccinated people may transmit the virus for a shorter period than unvaccinated persons and that vaccinated persons who transmit tend to exhibit symptoms — an important concept that, if confirmed by additional study, could help businesses and schools operate by asking vaccinated persons with cold-like symptoms to simply stay home.

“At the moment, the vast highway of transmission — and there are lots of cars on that highway — are the unvaccinated people,” Dr. Schaffner said. “They are the source of the vast majority of infections, it affects them but that causes the spillover into vaccinated persons who get a milder infection but can also for a brief period of time turn into transmitters.”

Also, a recent study from Britain also found vaccinated persons were about 50% less likely than the unvaccinated to experience drawn-out symptoms often known as “long COVID.”

As it stands, only 53% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and parts of the country with the lowest rates are generally seeing higher transmission.

“The more prevalent the infection is in a geographic area, the more likely one is to come into contact with the virus,” said Dr. Adalja. “Breakthrough infections, though rare, will occur at higher rates in high-transmission areas.”

Right now the largest outbreaks are in the South, though it is unclear whether the highly vaccinated places in the Northeast will suffer large outbreaks or if their higher vaccination rates will prove a sufficient bulwark in the colder months when respiratory disease tend to thrive.

Scientists say vaccinated people will need to use their judgment on masking up, avoiding crowds or other precautions despite the odds that any case will be relatively mild.

“What level of protection they deem necessary is a matter of personal risk tolerance,” Dr. Adalja said.

Crowds at college football games could provide a live test of how vaccination requirements impact transmission in the coming weeks.

Some colleges, like Louisiana State University, are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test while San Jose State is requiring unvaccinated persons to wear a mask. Other major football schools like Auburn University and the University of Florida haven’t required masks in their outdoor stadiums.

Meanwhile Kirby Smart, coach of the University of Georgia football team, said he‘s seen a number of infections on the team, making it hard to maintain a full roster and mount a successful season.

“We’re talking about breakthroughs,” he told the Athens Banner-Herald. “That concerns you, not only for players on the team that are unvaccinated that are playing and not playing because we want everybody to be safe, but it concerns for players that are vaccinated that we could lose them. This is the highest we’ve been since fall camp right now.”

