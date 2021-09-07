Montgomery County firefighters responded to a home explosion in Laytonsville, Maryland, early Tuesday.

Two victims were taken to the hospital, including one that had to be extricated from the debris, according to WTOP.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer told the station the explosion was caused by propane.

Photos on social media showed the windows were blown out, and part of the house had collapsed.

