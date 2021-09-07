Former President Donald Trump will hold two outdoor public rallies in the next month, one each in Georgia and Iowa.

Mr. Trump’s leadership PAC, Save America, announced in two statements Tuesday evening that the Saturday-evening rallies will happen in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25 and in Des Moines, Iowa, on Oct. 9.

The Perry rally will take place at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, with the doors opening at 2 p.m. and Mr. Trump scheduled to speak at 7 p.m., following a couple of hours of entertainment and warm-up speakers.

The Des Moines rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds has a similar schedule, according to the statements sent to reporters.

Tickets to both rallies were already available for request Tuesday evening at the Save America PAC’s website, DonaldJTrump.com.

Georgia and Iowa are both swing states in presidential elections, a key point as Mr. Trump has openly flirted with running for a second term in 2024 without committing himself.

