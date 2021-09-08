America has seen countless waves of migrants, but rarely has the country been as eager to receive them as it has been the tens of thousands of Afghans who are being airlifted into the country right now.

Charities and resettlement agencies say they’ve been overwhelmed by the response, with offers of open arms, leads on apartments and a flood of supplies.

The desperate airlift out of Kabul had barely kicked into gear last month when a call went out from Adventist Community Services of Greater Washington for everything from shampoo and razors to wall art and alarm clocks — anything that could help a suddenly displaced Afghan family arriving with only what they could carry out.

A few days later Ken Flemmer, the director of ACSGW, asked folks to halt purchases for drop-off, saying they needed time to process the crush of material that had already flowed in.

Mr. Flemmer told The Washington Times one man from Michigan loaded up a car with supplies and drove down. Pharmacy students from the University of Maryland-Baltimore County drove over with cartons of personal hygiene products. Volunteers have been working through the heat to sort everything as it floods in.

In Northern Virginia, Catholic Charities for the Arlington Diocese posted a wish list of needs on Amazon. It was bought up and donated within hours, said Stephen Carattini, president and CEO, who said the sudden surge had created a bit of a logistical issue.

“We shouldn’t have been surprised, but we had an overwhelming response,” he said. “Our warehouses are full. Our offices have become impromptu sorting sites.”

Polling confirms Americans’ eagerness to step up.

About two-thirds of Americans polled by The Economist/YouGov say the U.S. should give asylum to those who helped U.S. and allied forces and organizations in the 20-year war, compared to just 14% who disagree. When asked more broadly about Afghans who are fleeing because of violent upheaval in the country, support is narrower, with 47% urging help and 24% opposed to asylum.

That’s still the kind of support Syrian refugees, who arrived during the Obama administration and faced similar questions about vetting, could only have dreamed of. Polling in 2015 found about 60% of Americans opposed to accepting them as refugees in the country.

Help from the Hill?

Soon Congress will have a chance to express its support, in the form of taxpayers’ money.

President Biden on Tuesday requested $6.4 billion in emergency money to help the resettlement effort, as part of a broader package of cash to handle recent hurricane damage and other disaster assistance.

According to an analysis by the Federation for American Immigration Reform, a little more than a third of the money is for the vetting, processing and transportation by the State Department and Homeland Security. There’s also money for public benefits and a speedy pathway to citizenship.

Mr. Biden wants to attach the money to a stopgap bill to hike the federal borrowing limit and keep the government open beyond Sept. 30, putting pressure on Congress to accept his terms.

Mr. Flemmer said Afghanistan has been part of America’s psyche for two decades since the 9/11 attacks, and hundreds of thousands of Americans served or worked there and returned. The heart-rending stories and vivid images coming out of Afghanistan as the hardline Taliban insurgents consolidate control are impossible to ignore.

“It’s one thing to have to resettle because it’s an option,” he said. “It seems a lot of people felt it was not an option. I just talked to someone just a few minutes ago, she’s here, but her family — they sleep a different place every night. That’s how difficult it is in Kabul.”



Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, said many people feel an obligation to help ,the Afghans in a way that didn’t exist for Syrian or Somali refugees, or for the Central Americans who have streamed across the border in recent years in search of economic opportunity.

That’s partly because of a perception — wrong, he argues — of who was being airlifted.

“The Afghans who managed to get out in our frenzied evacuation effort have been presented to us by politicians and the official media as people who fought with our soldiers (even though no more than a handful fit that description), and so we owe them,” Mr. Krikorian said in an email. “Likewise, I think some people see providing help to Afghans as a way of making up for the disastrous consequences of our nation-building boondoggle.”

He said the country is experiencing a sort of honeymoon period, and said it could fade as people see “how big the cultural gap is between them and American society — child “brides”, polygamy, wife-beating, honor killings and the rest.”

If polling is to be believed, some of the enthusiasm has already worn off. Yahoo News said its surveys detected a slip in support among Republicans at the end of August, a shift that Yahoo called a reflection of “anti-refugee rhetoric by several prominent conservative figures.”

New realities

The worries could also have been fueled by new realities.

The Biden administration has kept a tight hold on information about the airlift population, but did acknowledge some of those evacuated to third countries for more processing were on U.S. watch lists. And The Washington Times reported last week on one Afghan, a convicted rapist who’d been deported from the U.S., who actually reached American soil before being flagged.

Biden administration officials haven’t said how many of those airlifted out of Afghanistan are expected to reach the U.S., though Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said it will probably be more than 50,000. As of late last week some 20,000 had already arrived.

Most are being admitted under the Department of Homeland Security’s powers of humanitarian parole, which is a less firm legal status than coming as a refugee or as a Special Immigrant Visa holder — the program specifically aimed at helping Afghans who assisted the U.S. war effort.

Most of the arrivals are still at eight military bases across the country, but a small trickle have been processed and released or walked away on their own.

Those who come as Special Immigrant Visa holders or refugees get specific levels of government support, including about three months of housing assistance, by which time they are expected to have a job and be working to support themselves, said Mr. Carattini, at Catholic Charities in Arlington.

It’s not yet clear what level of government support the parolees will be granted, he said.

Mr. Carattini said in addition to prayers, his organization is asking for leads on housing, and for pro bono professional services such as mental health counseling, medical and dental services, school health screenings and legal assistance for what’s likely to be a surge of asylum applications from parolees looking to stay.

Down the road, he said, they’ll ask parishes to conduct food drives, once the flow of people being released into communities goes from a trickle to a stream.

Those fleeing their homes usually have faced traumatic situations, and often uprooted quickly. But refugees usually spend years waiting in another country before getting the green light to reach the U.S.

In this case, the speed of the Afghan government collapse meant tens of thousands of people were fleeing with literally what they had on them, unsure of anything.

“Here we were watching on the TV flights take off, and then you could look on the same TV screen the next day and watch people coming through Dulles Airport. It was happening in real time,” Mr. Carattini said. “No time to say goodbye. Families being split up. … No idea where you’re going, no idea if you’ll ever be back, no idea if your loved ones will be able to get out.”

Mr. Flemmer said that it is critical the initial rush of enthusiasm for the new arrivals is sustained.

Often times in a crisis help and donations rush in, but soon dissipate. But for the Afghans, the toughest stretch will come in a few months when they’re trying to rebuild normal lives and struggling with the basics of figuring things out in a new land.

“We can help them in a crisis, we can get and outfit an apartment. [But] you really need a coach. You need someone who can explain to you how does the postal system work, how do you get a driver’s license,” he said.

