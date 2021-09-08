The Biden administration vowed Wednesday to crack down on illegal price-fixing in the meat industry, which it says is sending food prices soaring.

In a blog post, members of President Biden’s economic team said four businesses control 85% of the U.S. meat processing market and accused them of “pandemic profiteering.”

“Just four large conglomerates control the majority of the market for each of these three products, and the data show that these companies have been raising prices while generating record profits during the pandemic,” they wrote in the post.

The White House’s economic team laid out a series of initiatives they say will crack down on anti-competitive practices in the meat industry.

The administration will distribute $1.4 billion in COVID-19 pandemic stimulus funds to small meat producers and workers. It also will enforce antitrust laws through the Justice Department and probe allegations of price-fixing.

Investigators with the Justice and Agriculture departments already have opened an investigation into price-fixing in the chicken-processing industry.

Officials also called on Congress to pass legislation that would improve transparency in how companies set the price of beef.

“While factors like increased consumer demand have played a role, the price increases are also driven by a lack of competition at a key bottleneck point in the meat supply chain: meat-processing,” the blog post said.

The four largest meat processors in the U.S. are Cargill, Tyson Foods Inc., National Beef Packing Co. and JBS SA, a Brazilian company.

The White House says those companies are collecting excessive profits while benefiting from COVID-19 stimulus money and increased demand for their products.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is expected to address the initiative later Wednesday.

The Biden administration has increased efforts to rein in food prices, which are rising partly because of inflation.

In July, Mr. Biden signed an executive order aimed at increasing competition while reining in monopolies in the meat and poultry category.

