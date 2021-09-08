President Biden announced Wednesday eight judicial nominations, bringing his total nominations to 43 federal judges since he took office in January.

The newest nominees include Black women, a Korean woman and three Hispanic judges, fulfilling the president’s promise to make the judicial branch more diverse, according to the White House press release.

“President Biden has spent decades committed to strengthening the federal bench, which is why he continues to move rapidly to fill judicial vacancies,” the press statement read.

Among the eight judges tapped Wednesday, Judge Lucy H. Koh, a district court judge in Northern California, was nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

California Justice Gabriel P. Sanchez was also tapped for the 9th Circuit, as was Los Angeles County Judge Holly A. Thomas.

The president also made five appointments to federal district courts:

Los Angeles County Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong was nominated to the Central District of California.

Magistrate Judge Katherine Marie Menendez was tapped for the District of Minnesota.

Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Thurston was nominated to the Eastern District of California.

David Herrera Urias, an attorney in Albuquerque, was nominated to the District of New Mexico.

Los Angeles County Judge Hernan D. Vera was nominated to the Central District of California.

