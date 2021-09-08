Former President Donald Trump will provide commentary during a pay-per-view boxing match Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the broadcaster of the event announced Wednesday.

Mr. Trump and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., will provide alternative commentary during the fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, digital platform FITE announced in a press release.

“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside,” the former president said in a statement released by FITE.

“You won’t want to miss this special event,” he said in the statement.

The fight is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, and can be viewed live online for $49.99.

