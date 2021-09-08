Former President Donald Trump will provide commentary during a pay-per-view boxing match Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the broadcaster of the event announced Wednesday.

Mr. Trump and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., will provide alternative commentary during the fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, digital platform FITE announced in a press release.

“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside,” the former president said in a statement released by FITE.

“You won’t want to miss this special event,” he said in the statement.

The heavyweight fight is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, and can be viewed live online for $49.99. Several other bouts are scheduled on the same card.

Mr. Trump hosted several boxing matches at his former casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, before entering politics. He was even briefly hired to be Mike Tyson’s chief strategist and adviser in 1988.

It was not clear how Mr. Trump will spend the rest of Saturday. Some of his predecessors and President Biden are set to attend remembrance ceremonies where the terrorist attacks occurred in 2001.

The broadcast is being held as part of a series of “Triller Fight Club” events organized by Triller, FITE’s parent company. Mr. Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fought in the first “Fight Club” event in November.

