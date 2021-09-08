A September slowdown in the economy and President Biden’s plummeting poll numbers are threatening to derail Democrats’ big-government spending plans.

Instead of hoped-for economic gains as summer ends, the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns about inflation and a persistent labor shortage have stalled employers’ plans to reopen workplaces and expand operations.

The uncertainty is reflected in several recent economic reports. Hirings in August totaled 235,000 jobs, down from about one million each in June and July.

Job openings hit a record 10.9 million in July, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday, even as employers offer higher wages and bonuses. Many economists say those higher costs will be passed on to consumers, adding to inflationary worries.

A record share of small-business owners, 50%, said they had vacant positions in August, the National Federation of Independent Business has reported. That was the largest figure since 1986, NFIB said, and a record 41% of small business owners also said they have raised compensation.

“Owners are raising compensation in an attempt to attract workers and these costs are being passed on to consumers through price hikes for goods and services, creating inflation pressures,” said Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB’s chief economist.

Consumers are worried. The University of Michigan’s measure of consumer sentiment fell in late August to its lowest level in a decade, with Americans expressing concern about the delta variant of COVID-19 and inflation.

Against that backdrop, Mr. Biden is facing an increasingly divided Democratic Party in Congress as he seeks approval of two huge spending packages totaling roughly $4.7 trillion. Some moderate Democrats whose votes are needed to pass the measures on infrastructure and social programs have called for pausing consideration of the proposals, or reducing the amount of spending that comprise the heart of Mr. Biden’s domestic agenda.

Mr. Biden’s job-approval rating has fallen an average of nine percentage points in the past three months. A new ABC News/Washington Post survey found the president’s approval rating has fallen to 44% — lower than it was at the same point in President Barack Obama’s first year in office, preceding Democrats’ loss of 63 House seats the following year in the 2010 midterms.

In an event with Big Labor at the White House on Wednesday, the president claimed credit for rising wages while ignoring the inflation that has eroded income gains.

“The economy my administration is building — instead of workers competing with each other for the jobs that are scarce — everybody’s mad at me because now guess what? Employers are competing to attract workers,” Mr. Biden said. “Having that kind of competition in the market helps workers earn higher wages, but also gives them the power to demand dignity and respect in the workplace.”

The president noted that employers have added about 4 million jobs since he took office.

“In the first half of this year, our economy grew fast at the fastest rate in 40 years,” he said. “Unemployment is down. My ‘Build Back Better’ investments are going to allow us to keep the progress and move further in the years to come.”

Republicans say Mr. Biden has yet to show competence in any area of his administration.

“Joe Biden can’t even answer a question without a script,” Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, tweeted Wednesday. “But he thinks he has the capacity to completely reshape the American economy. Like everything else he does, Biden’s reckless economic plan would be a disaster.”

In the ABC News poll, 45% of Americans approved of Mr. Biden’s handling of the economy, down seven points from April.

The president’s handing of the pandemic dropped 10 points from June, to 52%, as the percentage of children with COVID-19 is rising. Mr. Biden will deliver yet another speech on the pandemic on Thursday, this time to outline a six-point plan on vaccine mandates and testing.

