A new poll by WPA Intelligence shows GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin now leading Democratic nominee and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the tight, statewide race.

The poll, released on Wednesday, shows Mr. Youngkin carrying 48% support over Mr. McAuliffe‘s 46%.

Independent candidate Princess Blanding received 3% of support.

The poll was conducted between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2 among 734 likely Virginia voters and has a margin of error +/- 3.6%.

The latest poll indicates a shift in the race, which has consistently seen Mr. McAuliffe in a slight lead ahead of his Republican challenger.

In a fundraising email sent out shortly after its release, Mr. McAuliffe warned voters that he was losing.

“For months, virtually every poll of the Virginia Governor’s race showed Terry slightly ahead or tied with Glenn Youngkin,” the email read. “But this newest poll is the first to show Youngkin with the lead. Youngkin is picking up momentum at the worst possible moment!”

Mr. McAuliffe served as governor in Virginia from 2014 to 2018.

A former governor can seek the office again, but under state law cannot serve consecutive terms.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

