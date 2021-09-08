The Justice Department inspector general on Wednesday said that a senior official violated the agency’s rules by letting prospective employees use a government computer to complete part of their job applications.

Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said investigators were able to substantiate a claim that a top official in the Community Relations Service department allowed applicants to complete multiple writing samples on a computer connected to the DOJ network.

“In doing so, the senior official failed to protect and safeguard DOJ information and information systems, in violation of DOJ policy,” according to the investigative summary.

The official reportedly violated the Justice Department’s “Information Technology Security Rules of Behavior for General Users.”

The inspector general said the investigative report has been sent to the department for “appropriate action.”

