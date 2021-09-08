KISS has rescheduled several concerts that were postponed due to bandmates and co-founding members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons testing positive for COVID-19 within days of one another.

The “Rock and Roll All Nite” group announced the rescheduled dates Tuesday and said the band has been cleared to resume its “End of the World” tour this week.

“Following a 10-day quarantine, doctors have advised the tour is safely set to resume this Thursday,” KISS said in a statement. The band is set to perform that night in Irvine, California,.

Five concerts have been rescheduled for October, including dates in Atlanta (Oct. 21); Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, (Oct. 13); Clarkston, Michigan, (Oct. 15); Tinley Park, Illinois, (Oct. 16) and Dayton, Ohio, (Oct. 17).

Three of the shows have been postponed to 2022, including concerts planned in Hartford, Connecticut; Milwaukee; and Raleigh, North Carolina. New dates for those shows have not yet been announced.

KISS revealed last month that Mr. Stanley, the group’s guitarist and singer, had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the band would be postponing its Atlanta-area concert originally planned for Aug. 29.

“My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you … It kicked my ass,” Mr. Stanley, 69, posted on Twitter a few days later. “It’s over now.”

KISS later announced Aug. 31 that Mr. Simmons, the group’s bassist and singer, also had tested positive for COVID-19 and that several more performances would have to be pushed back accordingly.

“The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days,” KISS said in a statement at the time.

All members of KISS and their crew are vaccinated against COVID-19, the band said previously.

“End of the World” is being touted as the “final tour ever” for KISS. It started in Canada in early 2019 and made its way to Europe and Asia before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic erupted in early 2020.

Tour dates are currently scheduled through July 2022.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.