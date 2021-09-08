House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused on Wednesday to rule out lowering the final amount of President Biden’s massive party-line expansion of the social safety net.

Mrs. Pelosi, a California Democrat, said during a Capitol Hill press conference that while the hope was to spend $3.5 trillion on the package, the final cost would be hammered out in “negotiations” between the Senate and House.

“We will have a great deal that honors the values of the president and his vision for a better future to build back better,” the speaker said. “And we will have our negotiations … I don’t know what the number will be. We are in marking at 3.5 [trillion]. We’re not going above that.”

The remarks come as Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, a key Democratic swing vote for the White House’s agenda, has signaled he is uncomfortable with the size of the $3.5 trillion figure.

Last week, he even called for Congress to take a “strategic pause” before passing the legislation. Mr. Manchin argued more time would help determine the “fiscal consequences of our policy choices.”

“A pause is warranted because it will provide more clarity on the trajectory of the pandemic, and it will allow us to determine whether inflation is transitory or not,” Mr. Manchin wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

Democrats are pitching the $3.5 trillion bill as “human infrastructure” to sell it to voters. They suggest the bill complements the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which focuses on roads, bridges and airport projects.

In reality, the bigger bill amounts to a wish list of liberal priorities such as proposals for climate change, amnesty for illegal immigrants, tuition-free community college and expanded health care. It would be funded, in part, by higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

Mr. Manchin’s call for a delay, however, could wind up derailing the entire package. Democrats plan to pass it via budget reconciliation, which allows some spending measures to avoid the Senate‘s 60-vote filibuster threshold and pass with a simple majority of 51 votes — or 50 votes plus the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

