President Biden arrived in office eight months ago vowing to fix America’s image on the world stage and repair relations with allies that he claimed were “belittled, undermined and in some cases abandoned” by former President Trump,

“America is back,” proclaimed Mr. Biden, who even penned a manifesto for the vaunted pages of Foreign Affairs magazine openly accusing Mr. Trump of pursuing a foreign policy that had “emboldened our adversaries and squandered our leverage” in the global arena.

But the Biden administration’s widely panned handling of the Afghanistan pullout over the past two months — and his policy now of weighing whether to work with the hardline Islamist Taliban militants who conquered Kabul — has prompted many traditional U.S. allies to question whether they want to continue following Washington’s lead as the preeminent enforcer of international security.

The chasm is most evident in Western Europe, where defense ministers from several of Washington’s closest allies, including Germany and France, spent much of last week openly discussing proposals for a new pan-European defense force that would depend far less than the current NATO-centered security paradigm dominated by the U.S.

While such discussions have arisen for years, this summer’s events — following the sometimes traumatic transatlantic clashes of the Trump years — have given new urgency to European criticisms of the U.S. as a global leader and a trustworthy partner on security.

Even “special” American ally Britain has taken the gloves off, with former Prime Minister Tony Blair last month saying Mr. Biden’s decision to go ahead with a hasty U.S. pullout in Afghanistan as the Taliban were advancing was based on an “imbecilic political slogan” about “ending forever wars.”

BBC Europe correspondent Mark Lowen wrote in an analysis that European leaders have begun revising what had just a few months ago been positive expectations about Mr. Biden. Some are “thinking more about a future untethered to the [United States],” Mr. Lowen wrote beneath the headline: “Afghanistan crisis: How Europe’s relationship with Joe Biden turned sour.”

French lawmaker Nathalie Loiseau, a former Europe minister for President Emmanuel Macron, put the new disconnect among longtime allies more bluntly: “We lived a little bit the great illusion,” she said. “We thought America was back, while in fact, America withdraws.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is getting an early opportunity to test the post-Afghanistan waters, traveling to Germany Wednesday as part of a diplomatic tour in the wake of the fall of Kabul. German officials said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and top diplomats from some 20 countries were holding a virtual meeting with Mr. Blinken to discuss the Afghan crisis and the road ahead.

Powerless

At the core of the frustration in European capitals is a sense that America’s allies were forced to follow along with the U.S. pullout whether they agreed with it or not — and were then militarily powerless to fix what ultimately turned into a chaotic withdrawal and mass evacuation. Friction over the matter boiled late last month amid Mr. Biden’s insistence on sticking to an Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal date despite objections from European allies.

Britain and other European allies, many of whose troops followed American forces into Afghanistan nearly 20 years ago to deal with the plotters of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States, had urged Mr. Biden to keep American forces at the Kabul airport longer, as no country would be able to evacuate all their citizens and at-risk Afghan allies by the Aug. 31 deadline, allied officials had said.

In some ways, it’s a long-running debate that predated both the Trump and Biden presidencies. Many in Europe, especially France, have chafed at their military dependence on Washington. U.S. administrations of both parties have complained that NATO allies are not spending enough on their defense, but the U.S. has also been unsettled by talk of a separate Europe-only defense force that they fear could duplicate or serve as a rival to NATO.

The events in Afghanistan have given the debate new life. EU officials are preparing a “strategy document” due later this year to examine the feasibility of a European rapid entry force that could be deployed outside the NATO command structure.

“In my view, we do not need another such geopolitical event to grasp that the EU must strive for greater decision-making autonomy and greater capacity for action in the world,” European Council President Charles Michel said at a gathering of the 27-nation EU’s foreign and defense ministers in Slovenia last week.

Comments like that brought a familiar warning from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who told the British newspaper The Telegraph in an interview over the weekend: “I welcome more European efforts on defense, but that can never replace NATO and we need to make sure that Europe and North America band together. Any attempt to weaken the bond between North America and Europe will not only weaken NATO, it will divide Europe.”

Some European leaders had previously blamed the former Trump administration for setting the initial course of the Afghanistan withdrawal with questionable deadlines, and more broadly for challenging the U.S.-European alliance with heated rhetoric, as well as open support for far-right and EU-skeptical political movements on the continent during his time in office.

But Mr. Biden has now found himself the focus of particularly biting criticism over his own mismanagement of the pullout.

A sense of betrayal has been perhaps most noteworthy in Germany, a country that spent billions of dollars to fund the Afghanistan reconstruction effort and saw dozens of its soldiers killed in the war zone over the years. The Afghan mission had marked the first time since World War II that German troops had been deployed for a major overseas combat mission.

“I say this with a heavy heart and with horror over what is happening, but the early withdrawal was a serious and far-reaching miscalculation by the [Biden] administration,” Norbert Roettgen, the chairman of the German parliament’s foreign relations committee, said last month as the Taliban rolled into Kabul and chaos enveloped Kabul’s only international airport.

“This does fundamental damage to the political and moral credibility of the West,” he said, according to Politico, which noted that Mr. Roettgen is not a rhetorical flame thrower but rather is a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and has known Mr. Biden for decades.

Others went further. Armin Laschet, running as the CDU’s candidate to succeed Mrs. Merkel in upcoming German elections, called the withdrawal “the greatest debacle that Nato has experienced since its foundation.”

Assessing the damage

However, despite all the hand-wringing, some regional experts caution against jumping to the conclusion that U.S.-European strategic relations have been permanently damaged.

“I do not believe that the handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan has caused irreparable damage to the transatlantic alliance or U.S. relations with Europe,” said Jeffrey Rathke, a former high-level U.S. diplomat who heads the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies at Johns Hopkins University in Washington.

“There are certainly frictions and disappointments from many U.S. allies about the way the drawdown and withdrawal was decided by the Biden administration — little real consultation, decisions driven by U.S. considerations as the essential power there,” Mr. Rathke told The Washington Times. “Those will have a lasting effect, but they are not sufficient in my view to persuade Europeans that they should seek their fate without the U.S. security umbrella.”

“More specifically, for very many U.S. allies, the mission in Afghanistan was one that they took on in significant measure as an expression of solidarity with the U.S. and support for the U.S. goals there,” he said. “There was not a European drive for a two-decade presence in Afghanistan that would continue for the foreseeable future. So the damage to the relationship is not fatal and can be repaired through the U.S. ongoing commitment to European security and some particular attention to improving consultation mechanisms on key international security questions.”

Still, few dispute that Mr. Biden faces a harder road going forward as he attempts to work with European allies on things such as climate change initiatives, relations with China and Russia, and trade agreements.

“Expectations were very high when Joe Biden came in — probably too high, they were unrealistic,” former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt told the BBC.

“His ‘America is back’ suggested a golden age in our relations,” Mr. Bildt said. “But it didn’t happen, and there’s been a shift in a fairly short period of time. The complete lack of consultations over the withdrawal has left a scar.”

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

