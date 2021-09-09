President Biden plans to campaign Monday with California Gov. Gavin Newsom as Democratic heavyweights seek to boost the embattled governor ahead of next week’s recall vote.

The president will appear with Mr. Newsom at a rally in Long Beach, the final public event before the Sept. 14 special election and part of a Western swing for Mr. Biden that includes a visit to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise and a Build Back Better event in Denver.

The announcement comes with a bevy of A-list Democrats mounting a final-week push against the recall, a list that includes former President Barack Obama, who cut an ad Wednesday in support of Mr. Newsom.

“Hello, Californians! You’ve got a big choice to make by Sept. 14,” says Mr. Obama in the 30-second ad. “Gov. Newsom has spent the past year and half protecting California communities. Now Republicans are trying to recall him from office.”

The Democratic blitz included a Wednesday appearance by Vice President Kamala D. Harris, who joined Mr. Newsom for a rally in her home state.

“California, let us send a message to the world that these are the things we stand for, these are the things we fight for, and we will not give up,” Ms. Harris told a crowd of about 200 volunteers and union members in San Leandro.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar have also hit the campaign trail in California for Mr. Newsom, while independent Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared in an ad released Aug. 30 saying that “the last thing we need is to have some right-wing Republican governor in California.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, posted a video Wednesday urging Californians to vote, tweeting, “California: do not mess with this recall.”

The frontrunner to replace Mr. Newsom is Republican candidate Larry Elder, who is poised to become California’s first Black governor if the recall effort succeeds.

The Obama ad does not mention Mr. Elder, who leads the field of recall candidates, but it does show a photo of the Los Angeles conservative radio host alongside former President Donald Trump.

“Your vote could be the difference between protecting our kids or putting them at risk; helping Californians recover or taking us backwards,” said Mr. Obama. “Protect California by voting ‘no’ on the Republican recall.”

Both the Obama and Sanders ads were sponsored by Stop the Republican Recall, the lead anti-recall group backed by the Democratic Governors Association, California Democratic Party and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

Dave Rubin, the right-tilting host of “The Rubin Report” on YouTube, pointed out that the Obamas inked a multi-year production deal in 2019 with Netflix.

“Pathetic anti-@larryelder ad by Obama funded Netflix CEO Reed Hastings,” tweeted Mr. Rubin.

The two-part ballot asks if voters support the recall, and then asks them to choose from a list of 46 candidates who would replace Mr. Newsom if the first question succeeds.

Polls show support for the recall dwindling, with the latest FiveThirtyEight average indicating that 42% support removing Mr. Newsom and 54% oppose it, although polling also indicates that recall supporters are more energized.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

