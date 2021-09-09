The Biden Justice Department is planning to file a lawsuit over Texas’ new abortion law, according to media reports.

A suit challenging Texas’ ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected could come as early as this week, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said last week that the Justice Department “is deeply concerned” about the Texas law.

“We are evaluating all options to protect the constitutional rights of women, including access to an abortion,” Mr. Garland said.

The law went into effect on Sept. 1, and the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 the following day to leave it in place while litigation against it continues.

The justices did not rule on the ban’s legality, but that could be reviewed in the future depending on how lower courts continue to treat challenges under the new law.

Abortion providers have filed suits over the law, arguing it is unconstitutional and violates the high court’s 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, which established a woman’s right to an abortion.

