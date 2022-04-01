E3, the gaming industry’s biggest conference, has been fully canceled for 2022.

The group that runs the conference, the Entertainment Software Association, confirmed the move Thursday. The event was scheduled for June 11-14.

The association informed its partners Thursday that the expo would not be held even as a virtual event.

“E3 will return in 2023 with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations,” an ESA representative said in a statement to Variety. “We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022.”

“Instead, we will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience. We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023.”

E3 was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus but was held as a virtual event in June 2021. In 2019, 66,100 people attended the expo in Los Angeles, according to the association.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.