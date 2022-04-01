Ikea is buying used bookcases, desks and chairs from its customers as a sort of recycling program for furniture.

The Swedish furniture chain said it was a way to “help pave the way for sustainable living.”

The company is making its Buy Back & Resell program permanent in its 37 U.S. locations beginning Friday. The company launched a pilot of the program last year.

The deal only applies to fully assembled and fully functional Ikea furniture that has not been painted or modified.

The deal includes bookcases, tables, cabinets, desks, and seating. It does not include beds and bed frames, outdoor items, children’s and baby products, and upholstered products.

Customers begin the process by filling out an online form. The company will then provide a quote of the buy-back value via email. Ikea will then inspect the item in-store and confirm the value.

If the item is in “excellent” condition, customers will receive a store credit for 50% of the original sale price. Items in “very good” condition earn 40%, and “well used” goods get 30%.

The items will be resold in the stores’ “as-is” department.

