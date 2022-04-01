Los Angeles County is launching a guaranteed income program that will give residents who meet certain conditions $1,000 a month for three calendar years.

The idea is to track how a basic income, an idea that’s gained traction in recent years, impacts residents’ spending habits and things like their physical and mental health, family dynamics, education status and the ability to stay in housing, according to Marketwatch.

The report says 1,000 applicants will be randomly selected for the “Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program” among those who meet five prerequisites: They are at least 18 years old; they live in a neighborhood where the median income is not higher than the county’s; they earn less than $56,000 as an individual or $96,000 for a family of four; have been “negatively impacted” by the coronavirus pandemic; and are not enrolled in any other guaranteed income program.

MarketWatch said the program is being run by the county and The University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research (CGIR). It will feature check-ins every six months with some applicants to measure their progress.

