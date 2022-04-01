Move over, American Goldfinch!

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, seized the April Fools’ Day spirit and signed a mock order Friday declaring the middle finger as the new state bird, replacing the goldfinch that held the perch since 1935.

“New Jersey drivers are famous for their skills, enthusiasm and expressive hand gestures,” the executive order, which is written so formally it probably induced double-takes, says. “The State Bird is hereby changed from the American Goldfinch to the Middle Finger.”

The fake order, posted on Twitter, tells every entity in the state to “cooperate fully” with the order.

The last line says “HAPPY APRIL FOOLS!”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.