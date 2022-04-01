Skippy has recalled more than 9,000 cases — 161,692 total pounds — of peanut butter due to the “possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment,” the company announced Thursday.

Skippy Foods is voluntarily recalling a small quantity of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Spread Blended With Plant Protein. No other varieties are impacted. To see if your product is part of the recall visit https://t.co/efxmN5Vasc pic.twitter.com/bJqgXYcVVk — SKIPPY Peanut Butter (@Skippy) March 30, 2022

The Skippy brands subject to the recall include Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, and Creamy Peanut Butter with Plant Protein, with expiration dates of early May 2023.

No other Skippy brands are included in this recall. The company said it hasn’t received any consumer complaints and that the issue was detected by the manufacturing facility’s internal detection system.

Consumers should return the product to their retailer for an exchange. All retailers that received the affected products have been notified.

