Ukrainian troops have retaken a pair of towns located along the critical main supply route between Chernihiv and Kyiv, British military intelligence officials said Friday.

The towns now under Ukraine’s control have been identified as Sloboda and Lukashivka, British officials said in a statement.

Ukrainian forces also have continued to make “successful but limited” counterattacks to the east and northeast of Kyiv, the nation’s capital.

“Chernihiv and Ukraine have been subjected to continued air and missile strikes despite Russian claims of reducing activity in these areas,” according to British military intelligence officials.

U.S. officials have said only about 20 percent of Russian military troops around Kyiv have withdrawn. The units were expected to be pulled back in order to be resupplied for further operations, mostly likely in the disputed Donbas region.

