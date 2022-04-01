YouTube removed a video by the Republican National Committee on Friday of an interview with former President Donald Trump, claiming it violated the platform’s policy against elections misinformation.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel told The Washington Times that YouTube’s decision was just the latest example of “Big Tech’s chilling approach to censoring conservative opinion.”

“Silicon Valley oligarchs care more about advancing their political agenda and de-platforming their opponents than they do about free speech,” said Mrs. McDaniel. “This blatant censorship should concern every American: if they can silence a former President, they can silence any citizen who they view as stepping out of line.”

The video in question was a filmed 30-minute long interview Mr. Trump conducted with Mrs. McDaniel for the RNC’s “Real America” podcast. During the interview, Mr. Trump alleged that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” and that there was “tremendous voter fraud.”

YouTube told the RNC in an email, which was made available to The Washington Times, that the language violated its policies pertaining to “election misinformation.”

“To clarify, this content would be permitted if it included sufficient context with countervailing views,” the social media behemoth wrote.

YouTube did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this story.

This is not the first time that YouTube and other social media companies have censored or removed center-right voices. Twitter and Facebook infamously banned Mr. Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol for purportedly inciting violence with his election claims.

Critics say that the companies, however, are applying a different standard to conservative voices on social media, than those of prominent left-leaning elected officials and commentators.

YouTube, for instance, still has up numerous videos of failed Democratic candidates like Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams alleging their candidacies were thwarted by voter suppression or foreign interference.

