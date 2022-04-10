President Biden’s approval rating is at one of the lowest points of his White House tenure.

A new CBS/YouGov poll released Sunday found that 42% of U.S. adults approve of the job Mr. Biden is doing and 58% said they disapprove.

“Rising gas prices, skyrocketing costs, an open border, and violent crime – Biden’s agenda is woefully out of touch with American workers and families,” said Will O’Grady, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee. “These numbers reflect just how much of a burden Joe Biden is to his party.”

The results indicate a steady decline in Mr. Biden’s popularity across the board. The president’s job approval was initially as high as 62%, according to a CBS/YouGov poll in March 2021. Since then, he has lost ground among all political groups, accounting for the 20% decline in job approval over the past year.

When broken down, the results paint an even worse political situation for the White House.

Only 19% of U.S. adults said they strongly approve of Mr. Biden’s job performance, while 23% said they somewhat approve. That was compared to 39% who said they strongly disapprove and another 19% that somewhat disapprove.

Much of the ill-will toward Mr. Biden comes from his perceived mishandling of the economic and foreign crises.

Among those polled, 69% of U.S. adults said Mr. Biden has poorly handled inflation and 63% said the same for his management of the economy.

The numbers are particularly bad when taken with the context that 51% of those polled say that U.S. jobs have increased over the past year. A further 56% said their local job market was good — a factor administration officials are increasingly touting.

“What our economic team feels and what the U.S. government economic team feels is that the economy has a very strong basis,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “Our recovery has been incredibly strong on most measures. We created more jobs last year than any year in American history.”

Mr. Biden is not getting any credit, however. Only 31% of U.S. adults said the national economy is good, compared to 63% who said it’s bad.

Similarly, 65% of voters said Mr. Biden could be doing more to lower gasoline prices, which have skyrocketed more than a dollar-per-gallon over the last year. The sentiment was shared among 93% of Republicans, 67% of independents and 39% of Democrats.

Mr. Biden hardly gets better marks for his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has scrambled the post-Cold War international order.

Overall, 55% of Americans disapproved of Mr. Biden’s handling of the crisis, compared to 45% who approved. Forty-one percent of those polled also said Mr. Biden should take more of a leadership role among world leaders in resolving the conflict.

Republicans say the results indicate that voters are ready to hold Democrats accountable for Mr. Biden’s perceived shortcomings in November.

“Every Democrat is tied to Biden, and every Democrat up for reelection this November will need to answer for Biden’s failure,” said Mr. O’Grady.

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.