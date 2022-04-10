NEWS AND OPINION:

The potential power of a certain voting bloc has surfaced, just in case political hopefuls are looking for a new demographic to woo.

“The votes of 50-plus women could decide the midterms. Rising costs are their chief concern followed by the country’s lack of unity,” reports the AARP.

Republicans — are you listening? The economy and traditional heartfelt unity is right up your alley.

“As candidates for office from Congress to the statehouse plot their campaign strategy for the 2022 elections, they would do well to make sure they address the concerns of women aged 50 and older, based on the findings of a new AARP public opinion survey. The results show that the vast majority of these likely voters have not made up their minds who they will cast their ballot for,” the organization advised.

Only 17% of older women have made up their minds about who they will vote for in the 2022 election. Another 65% said they will not make their decisions until weeks or just days before election day. Which means GOP strategists have time to custom craft a message.

“We know from past elections that women 50-plus turn out in big numbers, making them a very powerful voting bloc. So it’s critical for our elected leaders and candidates to understand their concerns and priorities heading into November’s election,” AARP Executive Vice President Nancy LeaMond said in a statement.

“I think the findings say that the votes of women are weighing their decisions carefully and haven’t made up their minds,” noted Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, who produced the survey for AARP with GOP pollster Chris Matthews and Democratic pollsters Celinda Lake and Margie Omero.

The ladies care about the cost of living, inflation, and disappearing personal income and are troubled by the idea that “the economy was not working for them.”

Another 67% favor hard-working politicians rather than those who “fight for values but don’t often find any solutions,” the poll found.

The poll of 1,836 female voters over age 50 was conducted Feb. 18-March 3 and released April 6.

NOW THERE’S A THOUGHT

Rep. Lauren Boebert has a thought about the outgoing White House press secretary and President Biden.

“BREAKING: Jen Psaki is leaving the White House to work for MSNBC. So Basically, she will still be working for Joe Biden,” the Colorado Republican observes in a new tweet.

‘CLIMATE BUREAUCRATS’

Earth Day is just around the corner, which perhaps prompted the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — that’s IPCC for short — to release its “Sixth Assessment Report” reviewing Earth’s climate status.

“UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said unless we dramatically reduce CO2 emissions, humanity faces a future of ‘unprecedented heatwaves, terrifying storms, widespread water shortages and the extinction of a million species of plants and animals,’” noted an analysis of the report by the Heartland Institute, a free-market think tank.

“For seemingly the 32nd year in a row, the agenda-driven climate bureaucrats producing IPCC reports tell us that we have just one more year to save humanity from a climate crisis. The IPCC has been scandalously wrong regarding virtually all of their past predictions. There is no reason to believe this version will be any more accurate,” said James Taylor, president of the organization, in a written statement.

“The IPCC Chicken Littles have been crying this cry for so long now that no one other than the people making money off of fueling the climate catastrophe hysteria are paying attention anymore. Barbra Streisand has retired less often than the IPCC has issued their ‘This Really Is the Last Chance, Guys’ reports. Each new one drags the organization further and further into irrelevancy,” noted policy analyst Tim Benson, also in a statement.

SEEKING A RESPONSE

Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, is troubled that President Biden is lifting Title 42 authority — which barred illegal immigrants from entering the U.S. during the pandemic. Yet the president has extended a federal travel mask mandate and increased pandemic spending.

“Americans are understandably confused by your White House’s COVID-19 and border security priorities. Your administration’s message seems to be that the public health threat from COVID-19 has not yet subsided for law-abiding Americans, yet the emergency is effectively over at the border,” he said in an open letter.

“By implementing an outrageous new policy permitting illegal immigrants to board flights using arrest warrants or other immigration enforcement documents, you are unacceptably putting other travelers and their destinations at a serious security risk. I have written to your administration imploring that you immediately cease this — as well as introduced legislation to put a halt to it – but I have yet to receive a response,” Mr. Rubio added.

DEMOCRATS CRAFT A DEFEAT

Uh oh. The Cook Political Report now rates the upcoming special election in the Texas 34th Congressional District a tossup. This district is made up of 11 counties on the southern border.

Residents will vote in a special election on June 14, which will fill the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Filemon B. Vela, a Democrat who announced March 24 that he was resigning.

“This race is coming at the worst possible time for Democrats,” the Cook Report noted, citing the Biden administration’s decision to rescind the aforementioned Title 42.

“Democrats’ worst-case scenario is playing out in South Texas. Republicans are going to win this special election because Democrats have abandoned voters in the Rio Grande Valley while wreaking havoc with the border crisis,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair said in a statement.

POLL DU JOUR

• 57% of U.S. adults agree that the worst part of the coronavirus pandemic “is now behind us.”

• 12% say the pandemic is “going to get worse.”

• 8% say we are currently in the “worst part of the pandemic.”

• 23% are “not sure” what stage of the pandemic the nation is in.

SOURCE: An Economist/ YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted April 2-5.

