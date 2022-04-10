Pope Francis on Palm Sunday called for an Easter truce in Ukraine, saying God “can even bring an end to a war whose end is not in sight.”

Addressing pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square for Sunday Angelus prayers, the pope cited the words of the angel who told Mary “Nothing is impossible for God,” and said divine intervention can end “a war that daily places before our eyes heinous massacres and atrocious cruelty committed against defenseless civilians.”

He said that before Easter, the Church celebrates Jesus’ victory over sin and death, “not over someone and against someone else.” He said war “is only the way to lose. Why not allow Him to win?”

“Let the weapons be put down! Let the Easter truce begin. But not to provide more weapons and pick up the combat again — no! — a truce that will lead to peace, through real negotiation that is even disposed to some sacrifice for the good of the people,” he said.

Francis asked, “What victory is there in planting a flag on a pile of rubble?”

The comments followed a Palm Sunday homily in which the pope asserted that “Christ is crucified yet another time” when humanity engaged “in the folly of war.”

He told worshippers gathered in St. Peter’s square, “Christ is once more nailed to the Cross in mothers who mourn the unjust death of husbands and sons. He is crucified in refugees who flee from bombs with children in their arms. He is crucified in the elderly left alone to die; in young people deprived of a future; in soldiers sent to kill their brothers and sisters. Christ is being crucified there, today.”

In his Angelus comments, Francis also said he was praying for the people of Peru, where recent violent protests against inflation across the country resulted in at least six deaths, according to media reports..

“I am near to the dear people of Peru, who are experiencing a difficult moment of social tension,” he said. “I encourage all parties to find a peaceful solution as soon as possible for the good of the country, especially of the poorest, respecting the rights of everyone.”

