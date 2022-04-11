Conservative hopes that free-speech champion Elon Musk will be joining the board of Twitter have been dashed.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced on the social media site Sunday night that Mr. Musk will not be joining the company’s board as he had been invited.

Mr. Musk told Twitter of his refusal Saturday, Mr. Agrawal said.

“We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders was the best path forward,” Mr. Agrawal wrote.

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

His statement also did not specify any reason for Mr. Musk’s rejection of the invitation but dropped a potential hint.

Mr. Agrawal’s “fiduciary duty” reference and his noting that board members must act in the company’s best interests would have at least the potential to require Mr. Musk to muzzle his public criticism of the company.

In addition, board membership can rein in a person’s ability to purchase shares because he would have access to inside information about the company.

When the electric vehicle and space tycoon took a 9.2% stake in Twitter last week, a purchase of nearly 43.5 million Twitter shares, he replied to Mr. Agrawal on Twitter that he was looking to “make significant improvements” in the coming months. His investment was valued at an estimated $2.9 billion before news of his pursuit of Twitter drove the company’s stock price higher during trading last week.

“We have and will always value input from our shareholders, whether they are on our Board or not,” Mr. Agrawal said. “Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.”

Mr. Musk has not been shy about his desire to rethink the platform’s operation. On Saturday, Mr. Musk floated converting Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter. He published a Twitter poll asking if the renovation should happen “since no one shows up anyway” to work at the headquarters.

While the barb at Twitter’s workforce may have rubbed some employees the wrong way, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos replied on Twitter that Mr. Musk could consider converting a portion of the headquarters space to assist the homeless as Amazon had. Mr. Musk answered on Sunday that the former Amazon CEO’s plan was a “Great idea.”

Following Mr. Agrawal’s announcement, Mr. Musk made no direct comment immediately upon the news becoming public. He tweeted an emoticon of a face with a hand covering its mouth early on Monday morning.

