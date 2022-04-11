House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday she tested negative for the coronavirus and will exit isolation on Tuesday.

Mrs. Pelosi, who went into isolation on Thursday, said she is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and advice from the Capitol attending physician.

“Many thanks to everyone for their good wishes, chocolates and chicken soup,” she tweeted.

There has been a flurry of confirmed infections within the upper echelons of Washington and President Biden’s circle, raising concerns about the 79-year-old president and older lawmakers like Mrs. Pelosi, who is 82.

So far, none of the high-profile cases have resulted in hospitalization.

Many of those who’ve been infected credit the vaccines with keeping their illness mild. However, any infection is a disruption because a person must isolate for at least five days.

