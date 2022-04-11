Most Americans say the lessons of Easter and Passover are not only important spiritual observances but also will influence the nation’s future, according to a new poll released Monday.

The poll, conducted April 5-8 by Convention of States Action and The Trafalgar Group, found that 72.6% of Americans “believe the moral lessons found in the holidays of Easter and Passover are important to ensuring a strong America for future generations.”

Of that group, 20% said the lessons are “somewhat important,” and 52.6% said they are “very important.”

Majorities in three political categories signaled agreement with the importance of the “moral lessons,” the survey found: 56.9% of Democrats, 75.5% of independents and 85.6% of Republicans.

The survey found 27.4% of respondents said the lessons are “not very important” or “not important at all.”

The poll of 1,079 likely general election voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.99 percentage points.

