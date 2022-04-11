The new White House COVID-19 coordinator is “not overly concerned” about the rise of the BA.2 variant because hospitalizations remain low but said Monday an extension of the federal mask mandate on public transportation remains a distinct possibility.

“I think it is absolutely on the table,” Dr. Ashish Jha, a public health expert who replaced management expert Jeff Zients at the White House, told NBC News’ “Today.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to determine in the coming days whether it thinks people should retain face coverings on planes, trains and buses.

The mask mandate on public transportation had been set to expire March 18, but the Transportation Security Agency extended it a month on the advice of the CDC, setting up another critical deadline to renew it or let it expire.

Major airlines have been lobbying President Biden to ditch the mandate, citing the difficulty of policing passengers who violate the rule and the mismatch between rules for transportation versus public settings where the CDC does not recommend universal mask-wearing.

Flight attendants across the country have made similar arguments in lawsuits against the rule, saying it is difficult to wear masks for many hours on end.

Dr. Jha said the decision on whether to extend the rule will start with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and “the framework that the CDC scientists create, and we’ll make a decision collectively based on that.”

The CDC recently revised its mask guidance into a three-tiered system based on hospitalizations and the level of spread in communities. Universal mask-wearing is not recommended in most of the country, making public transportation a notable exception as the White House tries to focus on severe outcomes instead of cases.

There is a concern, however, over the rise in reported infections in places like New York City, where Mayor Eric Adams reported a positive test Sunday, and Washington, where a large number of people in Mr. Biden’s circle have tested positive.

Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, reported a positive test Monday.

“It’s been mild and I’m grateful for the protection being fully vaxxed and boosted provides. I’ll follow CDC guidance and for now will carry on with the work of the FCC at home. If you haven’t yet, please get vaccinated,” Ms. Rosenworcel tweeted.

Dr. Jha said protocols remain tight around Mr. Biden, who is 79 years old and had two events last week with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who reported a positive test Thursday. Persons are tested immediately before they go in to see the president.

The new coordinator said the nation as a whole can weather the BA.2 variant, too.

“I am not overly concerned right now.” Dr. Jha said. “We’ve got to watch this very carefully. Obviously, I never like to see infections rising. I think we’ve got to be careful, but I don’t think this is a moment where we have to be excessively concerned.”

