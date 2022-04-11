President Biden has no plans to travel to war-torn Ukraine, despite Republican criticism for not visiting the country after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to the capital of Kyiv this weekend.

“We are not currently planning a trip by the president of the United States to Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “What is most important to the Ukrainian leadership is that we are expediting weapons and getting them the security systems they need and that is what we are focused on.”

On Saturday, Mr. Johnson made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two walked through Kyiv’s streets, where Mr. Johnson showed solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Republicans quickly savaged Mr. Biden, suggesting that he wasn’t showing the same level of support for Ukraine as Mr. Johnson.

“Boris Johnson went to Kyiv this weekend. Joe Biden went on his 32nd weekend vacation to Delaware,” Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, tweeted Sunday.

“At this point, nearly every major NATO/EU country has shown strong public support by sending either a head of state, legislative delegation, or senior diplomatic official to Kiev to meet with President Zelenskyy. Except US,” Rep. Peter Meijer, Michigan Republican, wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Biden last month traveled to Poland and visited near the Ukraine border. He told reporters that he was not allowed to enter Ukraine and expressed disappointment that he couldn’t witness firsthand the impact of Russia’s war on the country.

“Quite frankly, part of my disappointment is that I can’t see it firsthand like I have in other places,” Mr. Biden said in Poland. “They will not let me, understandably.”

