Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday bashed federal efforts to lessen his App Store’s dominance of e-commerce, saying it will leave iPhone users more vulnerable to cyberattackers.

Apple is facing mounting scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers who say Apple and Google’s requirements for app developers are anti-competitive. Mr. Cook said his policy opponents have good intentions but are misguided.

“Proponents of these regulations argue that no harm would be done by simply giving people a choice, but taking away a more secure option will leave users with less choice, not more,” Mr. Cook said at the International Association of Privacy Professionals summit in D.C. “And when companies decide to leave the App Store because they want to exploit user data, it could put significant pressure on people to engage with alternate app stores — app stores where their privacy and security may not be protected.”

Apple has fought vigorously against efforts to diminish its dominance and Mr. Cook has directly sought to influence congressional action. Sen. Ted Cruz said earlier this year he spoke with the Apple CEO for 40 minutes the day before the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance antitrust legislation aimed at large tech companies.

The Texas Republican voted for the legislation opposed by Mr. Cook. The measure would limit large technology companies from preferencing their own products.

Apple has also opposed the Open App Markets Act, which would put restrictions on Apple’s App Store. The bill is awaiting final consideration by the full Senate.

Mr. Cook did not name the specific bills he opposes but panned the D.C. policy focus on encouraging competition in the tech sector without considering the “bad actors” such a policy would help.

“Here in Washington and elsewhere, policymakers are taking steps in the name of competition that would force Apple to let apps onto iPhone that circumvent the App Store through a process called ‘sideloading,’” Mr. Cook said at the conference. “That means data-hungry companies would be able to avoid our privacy rules and once again track our users against their will. It would also potentially give bad actors a way around the comprehensive security protections we’ve put in place.”

He cited COVID-tracing apps that installed ransomware on people’s devices, apps that are not available on the App Store.

Mr. Cook insisted he is not opposed to competition, he just does not like Washington’s approach to assisting his competitors.

“We appreciate that supporters of these ideas have good intentions, but if we are forced to let unvetted apps onto iPhone, the unintended consequences will be profound,” Mr. Cook said.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.