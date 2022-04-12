President Biden was briefed Tuesday morning on the rush hour shooting that left commuters injured on a New York City subway platform.

“@POTUS has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the New York City subway shooting. White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

A Justice Department spokesperson told The Washington Times that Attorney General Merrick Garland is monitoring the situation.

Initial reports said five people were shot and 13 were injured and the gunman is still at large.

The shooting took place at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood around 8:30 a.m.

The violence comes one day after Mr. Biden unveiled new restrictions to crack down on gun violence, including requiring untraceable “ghost guns” to be registered as firearms. Ghost guns are firearms made from a homemade kit that do not include serial numbers, making it nearly impossible to be tracked by law enforcement.

Mr. Biden on Monday nominated former U.S. Attorney Steve Dettelbach to lead the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the agency that investigates gun crimes.

